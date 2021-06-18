Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 699.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $131.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

