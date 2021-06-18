Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.78% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Shares of FLSP opened at $19.68 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.