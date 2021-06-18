Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.78% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

Shares of FLSP opened at $19.68 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.