Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 585.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $92.69 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

