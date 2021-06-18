Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 19,760 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 176.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stoneridge worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SRI stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $856.72 million, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.