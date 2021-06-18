Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,023 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,703,392.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

