Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,294 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.66. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.