Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,518 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.68 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

