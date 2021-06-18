Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 665,700 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $8,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,881.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 156,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $32.41.

