Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Broadwind posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

