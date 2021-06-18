Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

