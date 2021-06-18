Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,684. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.