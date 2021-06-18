Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,131. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

