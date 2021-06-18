Brokerages Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.51. Snap-on reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

SNA stock opened at $215.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

