Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $426.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.60 million and the highest is $432.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $71,444,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

