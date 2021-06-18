Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $670,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,059. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.