Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $670,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,059. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

