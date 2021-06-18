Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 6,819,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,682. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $686.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

