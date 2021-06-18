Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

MRCY opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $128,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

