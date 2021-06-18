Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $2,184.33

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,184.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CABO traded up $71.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,889.90. 97,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,479. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,784.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

