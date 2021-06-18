Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $61.50

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

