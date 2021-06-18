Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,138. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

