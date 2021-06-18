Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,571 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $73,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

