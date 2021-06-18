Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.95 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 73624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

