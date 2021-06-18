Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $56.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

