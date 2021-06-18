Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BRTHY stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

