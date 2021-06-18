BSC Station Trading Down 21.5% This Week (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $4.59 million and $420,840.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00136929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00180242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.29 or 0.00865775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,533.76 or 1.00001997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

