Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($31.09). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,354 ($30.76), with a volume of 788,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,338. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

