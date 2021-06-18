BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $37,726.68 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.