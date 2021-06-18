BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $37,726.68 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $37,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
