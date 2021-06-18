Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Shares of BNR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.28. 7,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

