ByteNext Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,149.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $88,149.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00180117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00870748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.06 or 1.00321814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

