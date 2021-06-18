Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $32,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $130.91 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

