CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. CAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 249,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,033. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.61.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

