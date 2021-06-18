Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 203,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.