CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in May

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAIXY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

