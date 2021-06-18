Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 198.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 23.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 309.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,051,438 shares of company stock worth $95,049,167. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

