Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN opened at $38.08 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.