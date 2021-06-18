Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 61.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Assurant by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

