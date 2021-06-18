Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.