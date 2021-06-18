Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

