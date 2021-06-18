Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,048 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.