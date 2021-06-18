Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

