Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.