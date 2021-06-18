Canaccord Genuity Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$7.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

HEXO opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $853.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

