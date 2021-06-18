Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a no recommendation rating on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday.

ECK opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83. Eckoh has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

