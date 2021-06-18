Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.66). Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

CSIQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,948. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

