Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Target Price to $5.81

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. Aleafia Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

