Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.43. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,838. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.50 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

