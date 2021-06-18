Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. 54,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

