Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.52. 65,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,157. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16.

