Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $162,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

NYSE:COF opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

