Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.59 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -124.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

